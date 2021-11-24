George Collins, of the Magnavox Historical Preservation Association, looks at a display of television consoles that are part of a Greeneville Greene County Museum exhibit. In the background to the right is an example of the company’s high-quality furniture that included sound systems and televisions. – MARK BROWN | THE STANDARD BANNER
Established in 2010, the Magnavox Historical Preservation Association began in the mind of philanthropist Scott Niswonger, who credits his time as pilot for the corporation as important to the formation of several transportation companies.
Under the leadership of curator George Collins, the association has collected an institution’s worth of Magnavox products. It’s working to open a downtown Greeneville museum in the coming year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.