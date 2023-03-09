A Florida man is charged with second degree murder in connection with the 2021 drug overdose of his son at a White Pine residence.
A joint investigation by the White Pine Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation resulted in the indictment against Jeffrey Jason Imler, 63, of Mantana, according to a release from the TBI last week. Imler was also indicted on a charge of delivery of a Schedule II controlled substance (fentanyl).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.