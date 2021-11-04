A White Pine man allegedly fired shots at officers and then turned the gun on himself as they attempted to arrest him for parole violation Tuesday morning.
Christopher Dale Alexander, 43, of 1222 Lewis Hall Road, is in critical condition at University of Tennessee Medical Center, Sheriff Jeff Coffey reported. Alexander was flown to the hospital by Lifestar helicopter after members of the Special Operations Response Team (SORT) found him on the floor of a small camper with a .40 caliber handgun nearby.
Deputies assigned to the Street Crimes Unit, members of the Fourth Judicial District Drug Task Force, White Pine Police, and an Attorney General’s Office investigator went to the camper at about 10 a.m. in an attempt to serve the parole violation warrant on Alexander, the sheriff said.
The officers made contact with three people inside the trailer. A male and female exited without incident, but Alexander moved to the back of the structure, grabbed a handgun, and began firing shots toward the front door, Coffey said.
“Three shots were fired,” Coffey reported. “We moved back, set up a perimeter, and called in the SORT team, which deployed three or four gas canisters into the trailer before entering. That’s when they found him lying on the floor.”
Alexander had an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the sheriff said. Paramedics with the Jefferson County Emergency Medical Service provided treatment at the scene and moved the victim to Leadvale Church, where a landing zone for the helicopter was set up. Alexander’s injuries appeared to be life-threatening, Coffey said.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting.
