A Dandridge man jumped to safety through the bedroom window of his home after he awakened to find it engulfed in flames early Tuesday morning.
Firefighters from six local departments responded to the 1:46 a.m. call at 1326 Spring Creek Road and were unable to save the 1,760-square-foot structure, Dandridge Assistant Chief Steve Williams reported. The departments used tankers to shuttle water from the vicinity of Brethren Church a short distance away.
