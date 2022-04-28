The creation of 81 new jobs and a smaller labor force translated into 3.1 percent unemployment for Jefferson County in March – a six-tenths of a point improvement from February.
Figures from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development showed that 24,515 local residents were at work during March, out of a total labor force of 25,310, leaving just 795 jobless. From February to March, the labor force declined by 57 people, while 138 fewer were left without work.
