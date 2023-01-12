A 2008 Jefferson County High School graduate died in a non-combat-related incident while serving with the Marines special operations forces in Iraq December 19, the U.S. Department of Defense announced.
Staff Sgt. Samuel David Lecce, 32, of Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, formerly of Jefferson County, was assigned to the 3rd Marine Raider Battalion, Marine Forces Special Operation Command, and was serving as a part of a joint task force supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, the U.S. military mission to counter the rise of the Islamic State (ISIS) in Iraq and Syria, the Department reported.
