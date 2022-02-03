Matheny wins County Spelling Bee

Madilyn McCravey (third place), Zakary Matheny (first place), and Jack Reno (second place) proudly hold their trophies next to Kristi Waltke at the close of the Jefferson County Schools Spelling Bee Thursday night at JCHS.– Jennifer Winkler | The Standard Banner
From twenty-four students to one, the Jefferson County Schools District Spelling Bee held last Thursday determined the top speller in just over ten rounds.
On a week’s delay due to inclement weather and illness, families, teachers, and friends gathered in support of their favorite participants at Jefferson County High’s Swann Performing Arts Center. No doubt, many were silently spelling along in their thoughts.
