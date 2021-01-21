Anna Zhang, a Maury Middle eighth grader, holds her trophy for winning the 2020-21 Jefferson County Spelling Bee. Second and third place awards went to (front to back) Dandridge Elementary fifth grader Kyra Clark and Jefferson Elementary fourth grader Edward Zhang. – MARK BROWN | THE STANDARD BANNER
One can reasonably expect Maury Middle School’s Anna Zhang will be able to spell “centipede” and “beguile” correctly the rest of her life. The incorrect offering of the former as a championship word meant a second final round, while the proper spelling of the latter captured the trophy for the eighth grader.
As is the case with most current activities and events, organizers of Jefferson County Schools’ annual spelling bee worked around the realities of the pandemic to pull off a successful event last week. That included moving the finale from its regular location in New Market Elementary’s cafeteria to the JCHS Performing Arts Center to accommodate safety measures.
