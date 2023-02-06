Dandridge – County Mayor Mark Potts along with the Register of Deeds, Ed Stiner announce that the Jefferson County Register of Deeds and Archives office will be relocating to the second Floor of the First Horizon Bank building immediately. In order to relocate all items for business operations, the offices will be closed beginning Wednesday, February 8 and are expected to reopen for business on Monday, February 13, barring no issues.
Once the offices have relocated to their temporary location and are open to the public, the hours of operation and phone numbers will remain the same. The Register of Deeds office is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., (865) 397-2918 and the Archives office is open Monday through Friday 8:30a.m. to 3:30 p.m., (865) 397-4904. Any updates to this moving schedule will be posted to the Jefferson County website and local media outlets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.