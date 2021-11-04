It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, according to leaders of Mossy Creek Foundation.
The organization held an evening reception at Rescue 180’s office last week that drew several Historic Mossy Creek District business owners.
Betty Watkins, Teresa Kinsler Collins and Ashley McClellan represented the volunteer booster organization and discussed plans for the upcoming holiday. They announced the City’s Public Works Department will put up lights in the coming days.
Kinsler Collins noted that interested parties are invited to Mossy Creek Station on Saturday, November 13, to help decorate the park. She said the Foundation is hoping that area residents who have artificial trees might donate them to the cause in the coming days.
On Saturday, December 11, the Foundation will work with the City to cosponsor Hometown Christmas. Anchored at Mossy Creek Station but spread through the district will be opportunities for area residents to celebrate the season.
Official activities are scheduled to begin at noon and are planned to end at 7 p.m. after the annual parade, which is planned for 6 p.m.
Vendor and parade entry forms are available at mossycreekfoundation.org
