Jefferson City, TN (37760)

Today

Thunderstorms, some strong early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 59F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 59F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.