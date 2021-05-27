Douglas Lake, shown here at the Dandridge bridge, and Cherokee are both near the top of their summer levels for Memorial Day. The owners of The Point Marina are requesting that Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency consider a “no wake zone” for the area between the Dandridge Dock and The Point, which includes the bridge. – STEVE MARION | THE STANDARD BANNER
Dandridge Council and the owners of The Point Marina are asking the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency to consider a “no wake zone” for the area of Douglas Lake between the Dandridge Dock and the marina.
After a presentation by Richard Talley of The Point during the most recent Council meeting, the group instructed Town Administrator Matt Rudder to write a letter to TWRA supporting the proposal, which involves a portion of the lake that is entirely within city limits.
