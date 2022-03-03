What emergency officials though initially was a gas leak Tuesday afternoon in downtown Jefferson City turned out instead to be a spill of the chemical that gives natural gas its odor.
Police blocked off an area of West Cherokee Drive around 12 noon after a gas smell was detected by area residents. Officials with Jefferson-Cocke Gas were called to help track down what was presumed to be a leak. However, during the search, a man came forward saying that the strong smell was coming from an old tank he was moving, that was leaking what he presumed to be water.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.