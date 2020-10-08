A ribbon cutting was in order for the new mobile clothing trailer, “Taylor’s Closet” on Friday, October 2 in New Market Park. Cutting the ribbon are Steve Devotie and Lauren Rickard. – STEVEN LLOYD | THE STANDARD BANNER
Mobile Lifehouse Ministries is a nonprofit organization offering meals and groceries to over 200 needy families at Jefferson Middle School one Saturday each month.
Last Friday, they had a ribbon cutting for a new mobile unit called “Taylor’s Closet,” named in honor of Taylor Devotie, who recently passed away in a car accident. She would have been 27 years old this month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.