Jobs were up in October, but so was Jefferson County’s labor force, leading to a 6.6 percent unemployment rate – 1.3 points higher than in September.
Figures released by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development last week showed that Jefferson County gained 42 jobs in October, but at the same time saw 383 additional people enter the labor force. That resulted in 341 more added to the ranks of the unemployed.
