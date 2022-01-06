Is he hoping to catch snowflakes or overwhelmed with a case of the sillies and excitement? Three-year-old Jackson Arnold poses with his short-term best friend – a perfectly sized snowman that’s as much a fan of the wintry precipitation as he is. Sunday night’s snow fulfilled Jackson’s Christmas wish. According to his mom, Jefferson County High School educator Katie Arnold of Shady Grove, this was his second big snow and “all he remembers from Christmas last year (2020) was getting to play in the snow on Christmas morning. He was insistent that it couldn’t be Christmas until it had snowed this year!” – SUBMITTED BY KATIE ARNOLD
High winds toppled trees over power lines on Saturday as temperatures climbed to 77 — and then the season’s first snow challenged Appalachian Electric crews again Monday morning.
More than 8,000 members were without power as crews repaired lines on Saturday, said AEC Director of Member Services Mitch Cain. The 2-4 inches of snow created only spotty outages here, but the situation was worse in neighboring Sevier County, where 11 AEC linemen were headed yesterday to assist.
