A Morristown man died after being struck by a boat propellor in a Douglas Lake boating accident at Leadvale Access Area in White Pine on Thursday evening.
Just before 7 p.m., James McGee, 66, of Morristown, fell overboard from a small, aluminum boat and was struck by the boat’s propeller, causing serious injuries to his arm. Onshore bystanders rescued him from the water and administered CPR until emergency services arrived.
