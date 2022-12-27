Mossy Creek Battlefield tour Thursday at 11 a.m.

Jefferson City Historian David Needs stands in front of the headstone of Lt. George Arthur Branner, who was part of a local unit, the Peck Light Dragoons. He died of camp sickness (likely diarrhea or dysentery) in July of 1861 while guarding Cumberland Gap. Branner Cemetery will be a stop on Thursday morning’s tour. – Mark Brown | The Standard Banner
The Standard Banner and the Lakeway Civil War Preservation Association are cosponsoring a tour of the Mossy Creek Battlefield Thursday, December 29 in commemoration of the 159th anniversary of the historic encounter between Federal and Confederate troops.
The three-stop automobile caravan will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday on the East Campus of Carson-Newman University, just below the Silver Diamond Baseball complex near the conjunction of Davis Street with Walnut Avenue. Depending on weather and turnout, the tour is expected to last between 75 and 90 minutes.
