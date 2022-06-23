Mossy Creek Mercantile holds grand opening

Ribbon-cutting ceremonies were held Friday morning, officially opening Mossy Creek Mercantile, located at 839 East Broadway (Highway 11E) in Jefferson City. Pictured from left are Steve Amos, First Peoples Bank; owner Pat Rugel; Julia Gibson; owners Paula and Joe Gibson; Benton Gibson; and Jefferson City Mayor Mitch Cain. Not pictured is Diondre Jackson, acting CEO of the Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce, which hosted the ribbon-cutting. The business offers antiques, furniture, and vintage items. – Dale Gentry | The Standard Banner
“I tell everybody that I accidently bought an antiques store,” laughed co-owner Joe Gibson shortly after a ceremonial ribbon-cutting at Mossy Creek Mercantile Friday morning.
As Gibson was developing a mini-storage and truck rental business behind Rugel Church Furnishings, Wanda Cowan expressed concerns about traffic and infringement on her Farmhouse Antiques 2 property. During that conversation, Gibson said she queried, “Do you want to buy it?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.