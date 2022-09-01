Mossy Creek Station Festival set October 1

Honorary “Downtown Mayor” Frank Brown is working on preparations for the second-annual Mossy Creek Station Festival on Saturday, October 1. He knows how to throw a party, and everybody is welcome. – Steve Marion | The Standard Banner
The Mossy Creek Station Festival is making its second annual stop in historic downtown Jefferson City on Saturday, October 1.
The 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. event, centering around Main Street and the Station Park, will feature music, food vendors, kids’ activities, and door prizes throughout the day — including a grand prize give-way at 4 p.m.
