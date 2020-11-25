Mossy Creek Station is a multipurpose, depot-themed facility that regularly draws families and guests. Along with festivals, concerts and summer movies, when things are normal, activities include playdates for children, impromptu picnics and even weddings. The park’s Veterans Plaza and Legacy Plaza offer ways to memorial family members and friends. – MARK BROWN | THE STANDARD BANNER
For those who’ve lost count, it’s been seven years since Mossy Creek Station was on the drawing board. Revisiting a 2013 news story by colleague Steve Marion demonstrates it was thought by some to be a gamble back then.
At a City Council work session, members of what was being called “the downtown revitalization committee” presented the initial proposal for the pavilion that has since become a popular draw for families, those revisiting their hometown and the random wanderer who happens across it.
