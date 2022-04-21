A planner-recommended moratorium on larger residential subdivisions fell one vote short of approval Monday evening at County Commission’s quarterly session.
Ten Commissioners cast “yes” votes, while five were against, and two abstained. Eleven votes are required for a majority. Four Commissioners were unable to attend the meeting.
During a debate on the issue, Commissioner Terry Dockery said he didn’t support the move because the county already has a facilities tax and other mechanisms in place to deal with growth. Commissioner John Neal Scarlett, a member of the County Planning Commission that recommended the move, said he supported it because local growth is skewing too far toward residential only.
“Jefferson County already has the mechanics in place to deal with high growth – more so than neighboring counties,” said Dockery. “They’re paying a premium to come here.”
Scarlett agreed, but he also pointed out that some neighboring counties have tourism and industrial bases at a level Jefferson doesn’t.
“We can’t continue down this road of just building houses,” he said.
The moratorium idea originated with County Planners, who were becoming concerned about the large number of residential lots being approved – while commercial and industrial developments have been almost nonexistent. Planners tried to enact a moratorium on residential subdivisions larger than four lots, but discovered the move would take action from Commission.
The suggestion picked up support from citizens concerned about the pace of residential growth and threats to the area’s small town feel, but developers countered that the move is unnecessary since their business runs in cycles, with conditions likely to change before it could have any effect.
Dandridge residents Bruce Kent and William Roland have spoken at several meetings, including Monday’s, to urge careful planning to preserve local quality of life. They and Karen Collins, also of Dandridge, warned that rapid growth can have unintended consequences. At the same time, Steve McSmith, a Parrott’s Chapel resident, said he also supports careful planning, but he added that a “compromise” should be sought that lets developers “do their thing.”
Dockery pointed out that no county that joins Jefferson has a similar facilities tax (currently $1 per square foot for new construction here). High density developments are more of a city issue, he said. Asked to comment, Planning Commission Chairman Terry Reneau said a component of the existing land use plan was to guide higher density developments to local cities, where better infrastructure exists, “and that’s what we’ve been seeing lately.”
Commissioner Marcus Reed said he understands the citizen concerns. His home county in Georgia, which is about the same size as Jefferson, now has double the population, he said.
“Are we taking the time to look at what will affect the people here tonight?” he asked.
Scarlett said some developers are including “unbuildable” lots in their subdivisions and selling them online. That sometimes leaves the local Board of Zoning Appeals to consider multiple variances, he said.
Even under the moratorium, developers could continue to build houses, he said. It was also set to end in six months or after the county creates an updated land use plan, whichever comes first.
In favor of the moratorium were Commissioners Katy Huffaker, Todd Kesterson, Rick Moore, Jimmy Dale Patterson, Sammy Solomon, Rob Blevins, Randy Bales, Scarlett, and Reed. Against it were Commissioners Paul Lowe, Edna Langley, Terry Dockery, Jimmy Carmichael, and A.J. Walker. Commissioners Tim Seals and Ronny Coleman abstained, and Commissioners Michael Phagan, Greg Byrd, Gene Eslinger, and Heidi Thomas were unable to attend.
At the same meeting, the group honored two former commissioners who recently passed away, one commissioner who stepped down after moving out of the county, and a county employee who retired with 32 years of service.
Bob Beeler served District 10 for 20 years. Don Finchum served District 6 for 16 years. The community servants both passed away this year.
Debbie Miller was honored for 32 years of service in the Chancery Court Office, and former commissioner Steve Douglas was honored for his seven years as a member of the legislative body.
