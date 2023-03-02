Mulligan presented prestigious scholarship to Maryville College

Jefferson County High senior Emma Mulligan is flanked by her parents, Scott and Valerie Mulligan, and members of the Maryville College admissions team on February 13. At left are Maryville's Kelly Massenzo, Director of Undergraduate Admissions; and Aleena McDaniel, Enrollment Counselor. At right are Alayne Bowman, Vice President of Admissions & Financial Aid; Enrollment Counselors Allison Spradley and Alan Miramontes Flores; and Jordan McCullough, Assistant Director of Admissions. – Photo by Katelynn Finchum
On Monday, February 13, Jefferson County High School senior Emma Mulligan was presented the McGill Full-Tuition Scholarship to Maryville College.
The scholarship is granted to only five first-year students, so the application process is extremely competitive, beginning in early August. After the application is completed, students must conduct several interviews and visits to Maryville College to be considered and selected.
