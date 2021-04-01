A Gofundme account to help the family of a career law enforcement officer who died last week has surpassed its goal after his story was picked up by national media.
The story of Stan Shaw, a 72-year-old Jefferson County resident who suffered a sudden illness after the final day of a 50-year career, apparently touched the hearts of many people. The account had reached $13,485 late yesterday after setting a goal last week of $8,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.