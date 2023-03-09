The Department of the Interior has approved documentation that recognizes old Maury High School as a significant part of Dandridge’s National Register historic district.
The abandoned 1927 schoolhouse, currently under renovation as a senior apartment complex, was designed by noted Knoxville architects Barber & McMurry. Its symmetrical fenestration patterns of multi-light wood windows, classical surround at the entrance door, and occasional arched transoms with stone keystones mark its Colonial Revival style, popular following the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair, according to a document recommended by the Tennessee Historical Commission and approved February 1 by the National Park Service.
