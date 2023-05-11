Jefferson County Emergency Medical Services (JCEMS) was recently honored to receive 13 sets of Emergency Child Restraints, provided by Children’s Emergency Care Alliance, Tennessee (CECATN) in conjunction with East Tennessee Children’s Hospital (ETCH). Shown before a recent training session on the devices are (from left): Oseana Bratton, Comprehensive Regional Pediatric Center (CRPC) Regional Coordinator; Erin Gray, CRPC Outreach Specialist; Melissa Cotter, JCEMS Deputy Director; Rodney Satterfield, JCEMS Education Coordinator; County Mayor Mark Potts; Angie Bowen, JCEMS Pediatric Emergency Care Coordinator; Brad Phillips, JCEMS Director; and Natasha Kurth, Children’s Emergency Care Alliance (CECA) Executive Director. – Steve Marion | The Standard Banner
Jefferson County Emergency Medical Services (JCEMS) was recently honored to receive 13 sets of Emergency Child Restraints, so they can more safely transport the smallest of patients in need of emergency medical care.
JCEMS was the recipient of these devices, provided by Children’s Emergency Care Alliance, Tennessee (CECATN) in conjunction with East Tennessee Children’s Hospital (ETCH), because they participated in the state’s Pediatric Emergency Care Coordinator (PECC) Program.
