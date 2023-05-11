Jefferson City, TN (37760)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies during the morning hours followed by thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 76F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Chance of an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.