New City garbage collection system starts Friday

A Waste Connections automated side loading truck, like the one in this promotional image, will collect garbage in Jefferson City as part of a new contract. New carts will be delivered between Friday and Tuesday of next week, say City officials. – Submitted
Jefferson City’s new contract with Waste Connections begins in the morning, says City Manager John Johnson.
In accordance with a City Council decision last month, Jefferson City residents will receive new 95-gallon carts that will be lifted and dumped by an automated side loading truck. Carts will be delivered between tomorrow, March 25, and Tuesday, March 29.
