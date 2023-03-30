New Market celebrates $25K grant from DICK’S

Suzanne Long, manager of Morristown’s DICK’S Sporting Goods, presents a commemorative check to New Market Mayor Danny Willock and JCLL President Jeff Grambrell. They are flanked (left to right) by youth athlete Owen Durham; Scott Durham, of DICK’s; New Market council members Maurice Solomon and Frank Solomon; Josh Henrichs, assistant manager of the Morristown store; youth athlete Grant Sexton; and DICK’S Community Marketing Manager Brian Johnson. – Mark Brown | The Standard Banner
On Saturday, New Market Mayor Danny Whillock and Jeff Gambrell, the president of Jefferson City Little League, agreed that there are not enough words to properly thank DICK’S Sporting Goods and Trent Excavating for the renovation of one of New Market’s baseball fields.
A $25,000 Sports Matter grant, made through the DICK’S Sporting Goods Foundation, and Ronnie Trent’s willingness to do the work for a reduced rate were celebrated during Saturday’s spring season jamboree.
