New Market celebrates junior firefighters

New Market honored its junior firefighters during last week’s regular monthly meeting. Squad members on hand for the photo included (first row, left to right) Braden Marshall and Jacob Elmore; (second row, left to right) Jonathan Torbett, Blake Jones and Brayden Valentine; (third row, left to right) Council member Maurice Solomon, Austin Burris, Mayor Danny Whillock, Advisor Jerimiah Elmore, Council member Frank Solomon, Council member Lori Stiner Tucker and Council member David Stapleton. – Mark Brown | The Standard Banner
New Market’s City Council dedicated part of its May regular meeting last week to honoring the New Market Volunteer Fire Department’s junior firefighters. Several were on hand at the request of Mayor Danny Whillock, who had a certificate of accomplishment to present to each participant.
Council recognized them for their success at North Carolina’s Warren County Junior Firefighter Competition, held April 28-29. The squad came home with three recognitions, a first-place trophy for the tug-of-war, second place for the firefighter relay, and one for “Farthest Traveled.”
