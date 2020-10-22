New Market Council discussed estimates for continued paving projects and money available from the Tennessee Cares Grant at the regular monthly meeting last week.
Alderman Danny Whillock met with Harrison Paving to review estimates for using concrete for the railroad underpass. Just for digging out and concreting the tunnel, keeping clearance the same, the cost is estimated at $131,750. To pave to Elmore Road would add $44,500. To pave Elmore Road and Mill Springs intersection would add $66,200.
