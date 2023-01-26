A New Market grandfather died and his two grandchildren were seriously injured in a crash that occurred last Tuesday when his vehicle was struck by two cars that were allegedly drag-racing, Knoxville Police report.
Michael Williams, 65, was killed when the two drivers allegedly ran a stop light and struck his Ford Explorer, according to a release from Knoxville Police. His two grandchildren remain hospitalized at University of Tennessee Medical Center, and friends of the family have set up a donation account for assistance.
