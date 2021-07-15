A New Market man is charged with attempt to commit murder after a shooting Saturday evening that followed an ongoing family dispute, Sheriff Jeff Coffey said.
Troy James Wells, Jr., 26, of 3069 Hodges Switch Road, is being held at the Jefferson County Jail under $250,000 bail. Victim Charles Lowery, 51, of 2839 Hazel Road, Strawberry Plains, is at University of Tennessee Medical Center in stable condition.
