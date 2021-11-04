New Market Mayor Danny Whillock informed City Council Monday that a search for a new police chief seems necessary.
He said Chief Chuck Devotie is considering leaving “for personal reasons” after the first of the year. He cited his role in keeping the body informed and “as much in the loop as I can,” he said.
Asked by electronic communication for a comment on Wednesday morning, Devotie explained that he is examining options, which he noted could include the “possibility of a medical retirement in the near future.”
He stated that he has neither resigned nor filed paperwork but is “keeping the mayor informed.”
Whillock said during the meeting that he thinks opening a search is the right thing to do. He said he told Devotie that it will be best to begin advertising soon, “because that position is going to be one that is tough to fill and we don’t know basically what we are going to do.”
Noting his pledge to manage the city “like a business,” Whillock said, “I feel like it’s my obligation, first and foremost, to do everything I can do to protect the City, protect our assets and to protect our people.”
Alder David Stapleton asked, “And we still have an open position, don’t we?”
The mayor affirmed that and said, “It’s getting really tough to find police officers with the situation that we are in, the situation that everyone’s in, that our nation is in.”
He suggested broad societal issues are compounding the difficulties of policing and expressed concern that the news could weigh on the rest of the force.
“So, if you do see them, tell them you appreciate them. Tell them you appreciate what they do… and show your support as much as you can.”
He went on to say he is grateful for the professionalism displayed by officers. “I would like to say that I appreciate our police department and I think these guys do an excellent job.”
As to the potential vacancy at the top, he pledged to keep his fellow members abreast of developments, as there will be “no secrets” as things develop.
Street work updates
Based on the recommendation of a potential contractor, New Market will wait until spring to pursue a striping project for city streets.
Council agreed in principle to hold off, given that a hard winter could damage the work. Since only one proposal has been offered thus far, Maurice Solomon said he was pleased by the prospect of some competitive offers against Superior Pavement Marking’s estimate of $675 per mile, for each four-inch stripe.
He also discussed the ongoing conversation with Appalachian Electric concerning street lights, and expects to develop a plan for Council to audit which of 32 lights need repair or replacement.
Whillock reported that Public Works employee Brian Bull was on a department tractor on Bales Road when a motorist hit the rear of the machine “at about 25 miles per hour.” Neither party was injured, but the mayor said the John Deere 2550 tractor was dented.
Pending needed repairs to the hydraulics system, the Public Works Department’s leaf vacuum is temporarily out of commission. It should return to service soon, according to reports.
The mayor noted the City generated “$987 in attorney fees last month” and therefore requested that Alders and others “be mindful” of time and costs when engaging City Attorney Doug Drinnon.
The agenda for Monday’s regular monthly meeting will include the aforementioned items along with $500 Christmas bonuses for employees, an audit of working fire hydrants and the possibility of charging parcel owners for the city’s maintenance of neglected property.
Log In
