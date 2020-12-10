New Market honored their new city officials, swearing in a new mayor and three council members at their December meeting.
Danny Whillock, the new city mayor, was sworn in by New Market Judge Ed Stiner. Maurice Solomon and David Stapleton will fill two Alderman positions, leaving the remaining two years of Whillock’s position open. Council voted to have Lori Stiner Tucker fill this position. Council voted for Alderman Solomon to serve as Vice Mayor again.
