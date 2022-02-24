Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 48F. Winds SE at less than 5 mph, becoming SW and increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 48F. Winds SE at less than 5 mph, becoming SW and increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
On Friday, the City of New Market took possession of two new police cars, the bulk of which was provided by a grant from the Jefferson Health Care Foundation Fund.
“The City received a grant from the Jefferson Health Foundation for the purchase of police vehicles… in the amount of $42,609,” Mayor Danny Whillock told Council during its regular meeting on February 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.