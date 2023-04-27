The New Market Fire Department’s junior firefighters will compete against 40 teams from six states this weekend at a competition in Warrenton, North Carolina.
This is the fourth year the local team has participated in the Warren County Junior Firefighter Competition, said Assistant Chief Maurice Solomon, who leads the team. The junior firefighters brought home the first place trophy from the regional competition in 2019 and have finished in the top four several times.
