New system gives E911 a school view

Examining the E911 dispatch center’s new capability for a live feed from school cameras are (from left) E911 Executive Director Justin Crowther, Sheriff Jeff Coffey, and Director of Schools Dr. Tommy Arnold. Seated is emergency dispatcher Rilea Lowe. – Steve Marion | The Standard Banner
A new program that gives E911 dispatchers a live view inside local schools in the event of an emergency is now operational.
On Tuesday morning inside the dispatch center, E911 Executive Director Justin Crowther typed commands into a computer and a 75-inch screen above the dispatchers lit up with multiple live views inside a local elementary school. The Jefferson County Schools are one of only two East Tennessee systems with the capability.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.