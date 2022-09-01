Newspaper earns General Excellence Award in TPA contest

Members of The Standard Banner staff show off the 14 awards won by the paper last week at the Tennessee Press Association's annual Awards Banquet. Pictured from left, seated, are Angel Isbill, Dennis Barker Jr., Dale Gentry and Mark Brown. Standing, from left, are Steve Marion, Kim Trent, Teresa Gentry, Jesse Woody, Karen Trolinger, Lisa Seabolt, Ray Seabolt and Shane Cook. – Standard Banner photo
The Standard Banner has once again received the top award in its circulation class in the annual Tennessee Press Association newspaper contest, co-sponsored by the University of Tennessee.
For the second year in a row, the newspaper won the Group 2 General Excellence plaque, after accumulating the most points among newspapers with a weekly circulation range of 3,000 to 6,999. Points are awarded for each entry that places in the top five of a category.
