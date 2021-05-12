The New Market Beer Board heard a request for a beer permit for El Azteca Mexican Grill, owned by Sergio Meza Jimenez on Monday, May 10. Restaurant Manager Gabriela Maldonado told beer board members the restaurant will be located at 972 Highway 11E, previously occupied by Anthony’s Pizza.
The board – composed of City Council members – voted to approve the request for a beer permit.
