No injuries were reported early Tuesday morning when a county school bus collided with a just-fallen tree in New Market, Director of Schools Dr. Shane Johnston reported.
The pre-dawn accident occurred on Rutledge Road as the bus was picking up students headed to New Market Elementary, Jefferson Middle, and Jefferson County High School. Weather conditions were poor with heavy rain and some wind at the time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.