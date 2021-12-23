Non-profits urge donations, to help others

Jean-Ann Washam, executive director of Ministries of the Smokies, Caleb Clingenpeel, COO of Jefferson County’s Habitat for Humanity, met recently to discuss the Don’t Throw it, Bestow it’ partnership. – MARK BROWN | THE STANDARD BANNER
Jean-Ann Wasahm, executive director of Appalachian Ministries of the Smokies, and Caleb Clingenpeel, Habitat for Humanity’s COO, are working together on an end-of-the-year emphasis to encourage donations that serve their guests and clients.
The Jefferson County nonprofits are co-sponsoring the “Don’t Throw It, Bestow It” campaign to remind area residents that there are options for those who have unneeded furniture, toys, clothing, appliances and other gently used items that could use a new home. (Look for a corresponding ad in this section.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.