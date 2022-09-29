Faced with an employee shortage, Nystar Mines is exploring the possibility of adding a recreational vehicle campground on their Beaver Creek property to provide living quarters for contract workers.
During their meeting Tuesday evening, members of the Jefferson County Board of Zoning Appeals determined that an RV campground is permissable on the industrial property as an accessory use for a limited time. Kyle Spaulding of Nyrstar said he will take the information back to company management for a decision as to whether to proceed with a site plan proposal at next month’s planning meeting.
