Indictments made public this week charge a former corrections officer and a Jefferson City woman with cooperating to bring contraband to an inmate, Sheriff Jeff Coffey reported.
Former corrections officer Joshua Stewart Pounders, 25, of 3434 White Birch Road, White Pine, is charged with two counts bribery of a public servant and two counts of official misconduct on indictments made public following his arrest last Thursday.
