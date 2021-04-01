A drone piloted by Jordan Elliott, Carson-Newman assistant director of New Media, captured Duracap crews working Tuesday afternoon on the first stages of approach ramp paving. Jefferson City’s new bridge over Norfolk Southern’s railroad is expected to open sometime next week.
The new railroad overpass bridge on Old Andrew Johnson Highway in Jefferson City entered its final stages of completion this week. Crews from Knoxville’s Duracap Asphalt Paving Contractors began the pouring and smoothing process on the roadway approach ramps Tuesday morning.
The operation was suspended for yesterday’s inclement weather and, as of press time, was expected to resume this morning, provided the skies are clear.
