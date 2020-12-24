Concrete is directed by a pump truck’s hose into a rebar gridwork and thereby create the deck of the Old Andrew Johnson Highway railroad overpass. A mechanized screed moves across the surface of the deck to level the substance while workers help ensure full coverage. – MARK BROWN | THE STANDARD BANNER
For Stan Sitton, trips from his home near Mill Springs to the Old Andrew Johnson Highway railroad overpass have become like watching live action offerings of The Science Channel’s “How It’s Made.”
Since there is no recliner or sofa handy, he stands for sometimes hours at a time, as he did Tuesday during the pouring, pumping, and distribution of almost 400 tons of concrete. Having retired from decades as a specially trained stone saw technician, he said watching others do such fascinating work is pleasurable enough that he’s been to the site “30 or 40 times” since moving to the area some 18 months ago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.