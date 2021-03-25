Old Parks Belk building given to City

During a brief meeting Friday, Jefferson City Council accepted the donation of the former Park Belk building downtown. The plans to demolish the building, which has been crumbling for some time. – FILE PHOTO
In what may be its shortest meeting ever, coming in at two minutes and two seconds, Jefferson City Council members voted Friady to officially receive the crumbling Parks Belk building and an adjacent vacant lot as a donation from Jerry Brewer.
Over the course of the last three or so decades, what was once home to several thriving businesses, including Draper & Darwin Dry Goods for a time, the building lost a battle of wear and attrition to absence, debris and deterioration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.