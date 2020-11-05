A Kay and Kay crewman walks on the assembly’s pre-decking between two, 165-foot, 45-ton trusses, one side of which will feature a pedestrian walkway. Tony Roe, an engineering technician for Vaughn Melton, said he is hopeful concrete will be poured on the deck in the next month. – MARK BROWN | THE STANDARD BANNER
It seems the only objects going fast in the construction of the Old Andrew Johnson Highway overpass are the trains that rumble under it. And there are plenty of them.
“There’s just a lot more train traffic through there than anyone realized,” concluded Ryan Henley, who leads the Knoxville office of Vaughn Melton Consulting Engineers. Jefferson City residents can expect each time they hear a train during daylight hours that the team working there is idle, other than finding auxiliary tasks that can be addressed.
