A Jefferson City woman was flown to University of Tennessee Medical Center after a three-vehicle accident Thursday afternoon at the Broadway and Russell Avenue intersection, Jefferson City Police reported.
Jefferson City Firefighters removed the top of the vehicle after it rolled and trapped the driver inside. Paramedics with the Jefferson County EMS provided initial medical attention and took the victim to Lifestar helicopter for transport following the 3:48 p.m. accident.
