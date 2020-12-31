Six people face heroin and meth peddling charges after complaints led investigators back to a Dandridge residence that had been the scene of a drug bust only 18 months earlier, Sheriff Jeff Coffey reported.
Deputies assigned to the Fourth Judicial District Drug Task Force, as well as the department’s Street Crimes Division, seized heroin and meth at the Mullins Chapel Road residence last Wednesday.
