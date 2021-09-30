Central Services Executive Director Ashley Hux accepts a check from Oshkosh Manufacturing Senior Safety Coordinator Sierra Noe. Workers at the Jefferson City truck facility recently participated in the company’s annual Hunger Games food drive competition. – MARK BROWN | THE STANDARD BANNER
Oshkosh Defense recently held its fifth annual Hunger Games food drive campaign to foster support of agencies in locales close to its plants.
“Different manufacturing facilities and individual teams work together to bring in monetary and food donations to support their local communities’ food banks,” noted Jefferson City’s Oshkosh Manufacturing Senior Safety Coordinator Sierra Noe.
