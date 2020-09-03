Parrott-Wood Memorial Library is celebrating 100 years of women’s right to vote. With the help from Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and Library Director Donna Phillips they have installed an eight panel display on Women’s Suffrage: Women’s Right to Vote. Pictured are Parrott-Wood Memorial Library’s Director Donna Phillips (left) and library assistant Teresa Clark. – STEVEN LLOYD | THE STANDARD BANNER
Parrott-Wood Memorial Library recently exhibited To Make Our Voices Heard: Tennessee Women’s Fight for the Vote, a new traveling exhibition, August 17-31 at the library in Strawberry Plains.
The exhibition, created in partnership with the Tennessee State Museum and the Tennessee State Library and Archives, explores the history of the woman’s suffrage movement, Tennessee’s dramatic vote to ratify the 19th Amendment in 1920, and the years that followed.
